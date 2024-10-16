Cowboys Announce Two Roster Moves

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they are signing DL Jalen Dalton to the practice squad.
Dallas is also releasing DT Phil Hoskins from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.
The following is an updated list reflecting the Cowboys practice squad:
- RB Malik Davis
- OL Josh Ball
- WR Jalen Cropper
- DB Josh Butler
- TE Princeton Fant
- CB Kemon Hall
- WR Kelvin Harmon
- LB Darius Harris
- DB Emany Johnson
- LB Brock Mogensen
- C Dakoda Shepley
- DT Denzel Daxon (International)
- CB Amani Oruwariye
- RB Dalvin Cook
- LB Luiji Vilain
- WR Seth Williams
- DL Jalen Dalton
Hoskins, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Panthers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract.
However, Hoskins was waived during the 2022 season, but was later added to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad before signing with the Cardinals’ practice squad in October.
He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts this week.
In 2023, Hoskins appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded eight tackles.
