Cowboys Announce Two Roster Moves

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they are signing DL Jalen Dalton to the practice squad.

Dallas is also releasing DT Phil Hoskins from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated list reflecting the Cowboys practice squad:

RB Malik Davis OL Josh Ball WR Jalen Cropper DB Josh Butler TE Princeton Fant CB Kemon Hall WR Kelvin Harmon LB Darius Harris DB Emany Johnson LB Brock Mogensen C Dakoda Shepley DT Denzel Daxon (International) CB Amani Oruwariye RB Dalvin Cook LB Luiji Vilain WR Seth Williams DL Jalen Dalton

Hoskins, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Panthers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract.

However, Hoskins was waived during the 2022 season, but was later added to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad before signing with the Cardinals’ practice squad in October.

He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts this week.

In 2023, Hoskins appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded eight tackles.