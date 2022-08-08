Cowboys Bringing In Four Kickers For Tryouts

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to host four kickers for a tryout on Tuesday, according to Todd Archer.

Brett Maher” width=”300″ height=”200″>

The full list includes:

K Brett Maher K Matt Amendola K Cole Murphy K J.J. Molson

Maher, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late in 2020. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract but waived him just a couple months later. He was on and off of the Saints’ roster last year.

New Orleans ultimately opted to release Maher back in February.

In 2021, Maher appeared in eight games for the Saints and converted 16 of 18 field goal attempts (88.9 percent) to go along with 10 of 12 extra point tries (83.3 percent).