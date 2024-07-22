Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Expected To Start Camp On PUP List

According to David Moore, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is expected to start the season on the physically unable-to-perform list.

He unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice back in late September and is still recovering.

Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2023, Diggs appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded four tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and three passes defended.

We will have more on Diggs as it becomes available.