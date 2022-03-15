Cowboys, Browns & Rams In The Mix For Von Miller

Aaron Wilson reports that the market for free agent EDGE Von Miller is starting to crystallize with the Cowboys, Browns and Rams are all in play to sign the veteran pass rusher.

Earlier in the day, Jane Slater of NFL Network reported that Miller has “very strong interest” in signing with the Cowboys.

Reports have said for weeks not that the Rams are focused on retaining Miller.

As for the Browns, Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent so Miller would likely be a replacement for him.

It’s worth mentioning that there has been some buzz about him returning to the Broncos. Although, that was before they signed DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

In 2021, Miller appeared in 15 games for the Rams and Broncos, recording 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

