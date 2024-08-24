Cowboys CB DaRon Bland To Undergo Foot Surgery, Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

Tom Pelissero reports that Cowboys CB DaRon Bland will undergo foot surgery due to a stress fracture in his foot and will miss six to eight weeks.

Bland, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Fresno State back in 2022.

He is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $985,00 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Bland played in 17 games for the Cowboys, recording 69 tackles and 15 passes defended. He also led the league with nine interceptions and set the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season with five.

