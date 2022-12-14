Cowboys Claim CB Trayvon Mullen Off Waivers From Cardinals

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off of waivers from the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Mullen, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and stands to earn a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Raiders traded Mullen to the Cardinals at the start of the regular season but was cut loose this week.

In 2022, Mullen has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass defense.