Cowboys Claim Waived CB Kemon Hall

Per Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys claimed CB Kemon Hall who was recently waived by the 49ers.

Hall, 27, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Hall was added to the Chargers’ practice squad before joining the Vikings. From there, he had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the Cowboys. Dallas later waived Hall and he was claimed by the Chargers for another stint with the team.

He later caught on with the 49ers before being waived and is now joining the Cowboys for a second stint.

In 2022, Hall appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.