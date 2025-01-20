Cowboys Complete HC Interview With Seahawks Assistant Leslie Frazier

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have completed an interview with Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier for their HC vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates for the Cowboys HC opening:

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

Frazier, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills. He stepped down as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator following the 2022 season and joined the Seahawks as an assistant head coach.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.