Cowboys Concerned Odell Beckham Jr. Not Healthy Enough To Play Before Mid-January

According to Ed Werder, the Cowboys are concerned that free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will not be healthy enough to play until mid-January as his rehab for a torn ACL continues.

David Moore also reports that several people with knowledge of Beckham’s rehab status expect that it will continue into the postseason.

That explains why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to pump the brakes earlier today on the possibility of Beckham’s signing being imminent.

Per Ralph Vacchiano, Jones added for the deal to make sense for the Cowboys, Beckham has to contribute this season, even if he signs a multi-year deal like what he’s looking for.

“If this thing works out, it will improve this team now. It will improve it this year. … It has to improve us now. You know, that’s a pretty tall order.”

Asked if Beckham thinks he’ll be ready to play this season, Jones deferred comment.

“I would say, I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay. … I would say that’s a point of the discussion,” he said.

Dallas was Beckham’s final stop on a visit list that included the Bills and Giants as well. He’s looking for a multi-year deal at a decent value, so it remains to be seen if there are any teams willing to meet his asking price right now, especially if his health is still an issue.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

