Cowboys Could Extend HC Mike McCarthy Following Season

According to Ian Rapoport, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated at the winter meetings this past week that an extension for HC Mike McCarthy is a possibility this coming offseason.

“That’ll have a course that seeks its own time frame,” said Jones. “I don’t do anything of that sort until the season is over.” McCarthy is currently under contract through the 2024 season. Most of the time teams will try to avoid having a coach entering a “lame duck” year without an extension, and McCarthy’s record of 40-23 in Dallas is a selling point for a new deal. However, the standard for the Cowboys head coach is just different than it is for some other teams. McCarthy hasn’t made a deep playoff run yet in Dallas and that’s led to annual questions about his job security. In fact, there’s even a rumor that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is sticking around with the team as the in-house replacement for McCarthy if or when Dallas moves on. An extension for McCarthy would refute those rumors, however, and it appears to be a legitimate possibility.

McCarthy, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following their disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 40-23 in four years with the Cowboys, with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on McCarthy as the news is available.