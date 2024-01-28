Cowboys Could Have Interest In Ron Rivera As Defensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys could potentially be interested in former Commanders HC Ron Rivera as their defensive coordinator if current DC Dan Quinn leaves for a head coaching position.

Rivera has already interviewed with the Eagles for their defensive coordinator job since being fired by Washington.

Rivera, 62, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

He spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).