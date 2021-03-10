Cowboys Create $17M In Cap Space By Restructuring Tyron Smith, Zack Martin & La’el Collins

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have restructured the contracts for LT Tyron Smith, G Zack Martin and RT La’el Collins.

The moves free up a total of around $17 million in cap space for Dallas, which was right up against the cap after extending QB Dak Prescott.

This should give the Cowboys a little bit of room to work with in free agency should they so choose.

Smith, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season until he reworked his deal back in August.

In 2020, Smith started two games for the Cowboys at left tackle before going on injured reserve for the year.

Martin, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Martin has appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys, making 10 starts for them at various positions.

Collins, 27, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins is in the second year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn base salaries of $8,55 million and $10 million over the next two years.

In 2019, Collins appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys. He missed the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.