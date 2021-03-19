Cowboys Cut Four Players

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they’ve waived C Marcus Henry, TE Cole Hikutini, WR Jon’Vea Johnson and WR Chris Lacy on Friday.

The Cowboys also officially signed CB C.J. Goodwin and WR Malik Turner.

Lacy, 25, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2018. New England waived Lacy to make room for G Jason King and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Lions.

Lacy was on and off the Lions’ active roster before catching on with the Cowboys last last season. Dallas re-signed him to a futures contract a few months ago.

In 2019, Lacy appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 60 yards receiving (20 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Hikutini, 26, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville back in 2017. He was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once clearing waivers.

Hikutini had a brief stint with the Vikings before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2019. He returned to Dallas this past January on a futures contract.

In 2017, Hikutini appeared in four games for the 49ers and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.