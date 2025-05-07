Cowboys Cut WR Seth Williams

The Dallas Cowboys announced they waived WR Seth Williams on Wednesday.

Williams, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,610,707 with a $130,707 signing bonus but was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before joining the Jaguars’ taxi squad in September 2022. The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in October of last year and re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

For his career, Williams has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded one reception for 34 yards.