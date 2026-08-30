Cowboys Cutting RB Jaydon Blue

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are waiving RB Jaydon Blue as part of their cuts today.

This is definitely one of the more surprising moves of the day. Blue had a tough rookie year because, by his own admission, he wasn’t ready to be a mature professional. He was a healthy scratch most of the year.

However, the staff had talked him up a lot more this summer and it seemed like the second-year fifth-round pick was going to have a role in the offense.

Blue, 22, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons.

The Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.627 million with a $427,068 signing bonus.

In 2025, Blue appeared in five games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 129 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He caught his only target for five yards.