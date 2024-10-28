Cowboys DE Sam Williams Suspended Three Games

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that DE Sam Williams is suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Williams will be eligible for reinstatement on November 11 following the Cowboys’ Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams is currently on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL back in July.

Williams, 25, was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He committed to Ole Miss but was suspended from the team in 2020 after being arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery. The chargers were later dropped and he rejoined the program.

The Cowboys used the No. 56 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year $6,224,239 contract that includes a $1,706,720 signing bonus.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.