Cowboys Declining CB Kaiir Elam’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are declining CB Kaiir Elam‘s fifth-year option on Thursday.
Fowler notes Dallas was largely expected not to pick up Elam’s option.
Dallas acquired Elam from the Bills back in March in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2026 seventh-round pick. The Cowboys included a 2025 sixth-round pick as part of the deal.
The fifth-year option would’ve cost Dallas $12,682,000 for 2025, per OverTheCap. He’s currently set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
Elam, 23, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.
He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract.
In 2024, Elam appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!