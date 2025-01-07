Cowboys Deny Bears’ Request To Interview HC Mike McCarthy

Adam Schefter reports the Cowboys have denied permission to the Bears to interview HC Mike McCarthy for their head coaching job.

Earlier today, Schefter also reported Dallas did not respond to Chicago’s request. The Cowboys are allowed to deny permission for the interview because this would be a lateral interview. However, the Bears can simply wait until McCarthy’s contract expires on January 14.

At that point McCarthy will be free to negotiate with any team if he doesn’t want to return to Dallas, or if the Cowboys are unable to agree to a new deal before then.

It’s a fascinating situation and it’s still not clear how things will shake out as McCarthy nears the end of his Cowboys coaching contract.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.