Cowboys Designate WR Malik Turner To Return From IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have designated WR Malik Turner to return from injured reserve, per Todd Archer.

This opens up a 21-day window for Turner to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Turner, 25, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

For his career, Turner has appeared in 27 games for the Seahawks and Cowboys and caught 17 passes for 265 yards receiving and one touchdown.