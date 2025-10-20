Cowboys Designating LB DeMarvion Overshown To Return

The Dallas Cowboys are designating LB DeMarvion Overshown to return from the PUP list, per Overshown himself.

T-21 — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) October 20, 2025

This opens up a three-week window for Overshown to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Jon Machota says it seems like Dallas is aiming to bring Overshown back in Week 11 after the team’s bye week.

The young linebacker went down late last season with a serious, multi-ligament knee injury, curtailing what had been a breakout campaign.

There was some thought that the injury could wipe out the entire 2025 season for Overshown but he’s made excellent progress in his rehab, as evidenced by this transaction.

Overshown, 25, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He tallied 90 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and four passes defended.