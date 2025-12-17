Cowboys Designating Three To Return

The Dallas Cowboys are designating DE Payton Turner, seventh-round RB Phil Mafah and CB Josh Butler to return from injured reserve, per Todd Archer.

That opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team beofre they have to be added to the active roster.

Turner and Mafah haven’t played yet this year, and for Mafah it would be his first NFL action if he was able to get activated.

Turner, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,524,737 rookie contract when the Saints declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He was testing the market for the first time in his career when he inked a one-year, $3 million deal with Dallas.

In 2024, Turner appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.