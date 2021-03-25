Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford Expected To Retire

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that DL Tyrone Crawford is expected to retire, per Jon Machota.

Crawford has been a solid starter and rotational piece for Dallas. He just finished his eighth NFL season, all of which have been for the Cowboys.

Crawford, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2012. He just finished the final year of his six-year, $45.675 million contract that included $17.425 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8 million in 2020.

For his career, Crawford appeared in 112 games for the Cowboys over eight seasons and recorded 194 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 25 sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries and six pass defenses.