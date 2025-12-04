Cowboys Elevate DE Isaiah Land

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have elevated DE Isaiah Land from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 14 against the Lions.

It’s worth noting DE Jadeveon Clowney is a game-time decision with a hamstring injury.

Land, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and was immediately claimed by the Colts.

He remained with Indianapolis for 2023 and 2024 but was among their final roster cuts this season. Land then signed back with the Cowboys’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Land appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded one tackle for loss.