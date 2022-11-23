Cowboys Elevate LB Takkarist McKinley & OT Aviante Collins

The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that they are elevating LB Takkarist McKinley and OT Aviante Collins for Week 12.

The @dallascowboys elevated T Aviante Collins and LB/DE Takk McKinley from the practice squad for Thursday’s game against the N.Y. Giants. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 23, 2022

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal last year. Tennessee recently signed McKinley to their practice squad, but he was signed by the Rams before being released shortly after.

In 2021, McKinley has appeared in 11 games for the Browns, totaling 18 total tackles including three tackles for loss. He’s also tallied 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.