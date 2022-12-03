Cowboys Elevate OL Aviante Collins

Michael Gehlken reports that the Cowboys are elevating OL Aviante Collins from the practice squad for their matchup with the Colts on Sunday.

Collins, 29, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason, however.

For his career, Collins has appeared in five games for the Vikings, making one start for them in 2019.