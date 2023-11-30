Cowboys Elevate TE Princeton Fant For Thursday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have elevated TE Princeton Fant to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to go through waivers.

Fant, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.