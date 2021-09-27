Cowboys Elevate Three Players For Monday Night

Per Todd Archer, the Cowboys have elevated TE Jeremy Sprinkle, DT Justin Hamilton and FB Nick Ralston from the practice squad for Monday night’s game.

Archer adds Sprinkle and Hamilton are COVID-19 replacements for LB Keanu Neal and DE Bradlee Anae, so this does not affect their roster status going forward.

Sprinkle, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Washington.

Sprinkle had been testing the free-agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in April. He then re-signed to the practice squad after being waived in August.

For his career, Sprinkle has appeared in 61 games for Washington and caught 34 passes for 301 yards receiving and touchdowns over the course of four seasons.