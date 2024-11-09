Cowboys Elevate Two From Practice Squad

Per Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are elevating CB Josh Butler and WR Jalen Cropper from the practice squad this week.

Butler, 27, went undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2018 but did not play until 2023 with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

He then caught on with the Cowboys and has been on and off the practice squad, signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

Butler is best known for his social media following of over three million followers.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.