Cowboys Elevating LB Nick Vigil & DE Carl Lawson

Per Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating LB Nick Vigil and DE Carl Lawson for Week 3, with this being Vigil’s third activation of the season.

Vigil will have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play in a fourth game this season, as this will be the final time he can be elevated.

Lawson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and later signed on with Dallas during camp.

In 2023, Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.