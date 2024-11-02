Cowboys Elevating RB Dalvin Cook & CB Josh Butler

The Cowboys announced Sunday that they will elevate RB Dalvin Cook and CB Josh Butler for Week 9.

Cook, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him last summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million but was waived at the end of the season and signed by the Ravens to the practice squad for the playoffs.

He most recently caught on with the Cowboys practice squad at the end of August.

In 2024, Cook has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and rushed six times for 12 yards to go along with one reception or ten yards.

