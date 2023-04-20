Cowboys Exercise WR CeeDee Lamb’s Fifth-Year Option

The Dallas Cowboys are picking up WR CeeDee Lamb‘s fifth-year option, according to Calvin Watkins.

Lamb’s option will give him $17.9 million for the 2024 season.

It’s been previously reported that the team is trying to sign Lamb to a long-term extension.

Lamb, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Cowboys to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.