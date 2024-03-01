Cowboys Exercising Roster Bonus For QB Trey Lance

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are exercising QB Trey Lance‘s roster bonus which will cost them $4.25 million for the 2024 season.

Lance, 23, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August of last year in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He’s set to make a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and will count for $5,310,714 against this year’s cap.

In 2022, Lance appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 48.4 percent of his passes for 194 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also recorded 16 rushing attempts for 67 yards (4.2 YPC).