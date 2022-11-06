Cowboys Expected To Be Among Several Teams Interested In Odell Beckham Jr

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media report that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar as a midseason addition.

Dallas is expected to be in the mix to sign Beckham once he’s ready to return from the ACL tear he suffered late last year.

The Cowboys expressed interest in some receivers ahead of the trade deadline including Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy. However, they were unable to get a deal done in the end.

Other teams expected to be in the mix for Beckham include Bills, Giants and Rams with the Packers and Chiefs also being possibilities.

Beckham is expected to be looking for a multi-year commitment from a team where he could finish out his NFL career.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.