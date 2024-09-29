Cowboys Exploring External Additions At Pass Rusher, Ruled Out Jets DE Haason Reddick

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Cowboys have started doing some homework on potential external additions at pass rusher following a rash of injuries.

However, Fowler says the Cowboys have ruled out any trade for Jets DE Haason Reddick due to the cost. Reddick is owed a $14.25 million base salary this year that would be prorated over how many games are remaining on the season.

Both the Jets and Reddick remained locked in a standoff, with Reddick continuing to rack up the fines and lost earnings. Most around the NFL expect the Jets will eventually be forced to cut their losses and trade Reddick.

As for Dallas, Fowler says the Cowboys will start with internal options at defensive end while looking for outside help following injuries to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence will be placed on injured reserve with his foot injury and miss at least four games, though he should be back this season. Parsons has a high ankle sprain and Fowler notes he’s pushing to return before the Week 7 bye.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.