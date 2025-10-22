Cowboys Exploring Trade For Impact Defensive Player

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are interested in adding an impact player on defense and have reached out to a bunch of teams — potentially all other 31 — to gauge interest.

However, Josina Anderson reports the Cowboys have not reached out to the Raiders about a trade for DE Maxx Crosby at this time, contrary to another report.

Fowler can’t confirm one way or another if the Cowboys inquired about Crosby but he does note his impression is that Dallas would be surprised if Crosby was available.

The Raiders met with Crosby on Tuesday and informed him they weren’t planning to trade him.

Fowler adds the Cowboys have inquired about Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson, who Cincinnati does not plan to trade.

Per Fowler, the Cowboys would like to add a player still on his rookie contract, as they think that’s been a factor in why WR George Pickens — who the Cowboys are interested in extending — has played so well since the trade from Pittsburgh.

Other reports have indicated the Cowboys are weighing a potential aggressive move before the trade deadline this year.

The Cowboys toppled the Commanders this past week and are still in the mix in the NFC at 3-3-1 thanks to an offense that is No. 1 in yards through seven weeks. It’s been offset by a defense that is dead last in yards allowed and 30th in scoring.

Many of the defensive struggles can be traced back to trading DE Micah Parsons right before the start of the season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the trade he’d be open to more moves to try and replace Parsons, and he’s maintained that stance throughout the season.

“What’s realistic is if we see an opportunity, we are in as good shape as we’ve ever been to improve our team,” Jones said Tuesday at the NFL fall owners meeting, via Jon Machota.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 28 tackles, four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in six games for the Bengals, recording 15 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

