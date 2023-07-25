Cowboys G Zack Martin Not Reporting For Start Of Training Camp

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cowboys G Zack Martin did not report for the start of training camp, which means he’s officially holding out.

Martin has been looking for a contract adjustment that would pay him in line with the top players at his position.

However, it remains to be seen what the Cowboys’ willingness will be to address his deal before the start of the season. Martin will be subject to mandatory $50,000 fines for each day he misses while holding out.

Martin has two years remaining on his contract and is set to make $11,040,000 for the 2023 season and another $23,340,000 in 2024.

Martin’s contract pays him an average of $14 million while Falcons G Chris Lindstrom set the bar this offseason at $20.5 million per year.

Martin, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Martin appeared in and started 17 games for the Cowboys at guard.