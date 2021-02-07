Cowboys Have No Concerns Regarding Dak Prescott’s Ankle, Will Push For Extension

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have no concerns over QB Dak Prescott‘s surgically-repaired ankle and plan to push to sign him to a long-term deal.

If the Cowboys and Prescott can’t come to terms, Dallas plans to tag Prescott for the second consecutive offseason by the March 9 deadline.

Rapoport and Pelissero note Prescott actually had a second procedure on his ankle about two months later to clean some things out related to past injuries. The delay was to avoid the risk of infection following Prescott’s initial compound fracture.

Prescott had to take a week off the but the procedure accelerated his overall recovery, and Pelissero and Rapoport say Prescott is doing well and expected to be ready well before the start of the 2021 season.

Dallas has no misgivings about the injury, which means the only obstacles to overcome in contract talks are the same ones as last offseason when the two sides couldn’t agree on an extension and Prescott played out the season on the franchise tag.

A second franchise tag will cost the Cowboys $37.7 million fully guaranteed in 2021. Dallas would need to place the tag on Prescott by March 9 and the two sides would have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

Prescott, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

In 2020, Prescott appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Prescott as the news is available.