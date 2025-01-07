Cowboys Have Not Responded To Bears’ Request To Interview HC Mike McCarthy

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have not responded to the Bears’ request to interview HC Mike McCarthy for their HC opening.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on McCarthy, the Cowboys and the Bears’ coaching search as the news is available.