Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Undergoing Surgery For Appendicitis

According to Jori Epstein, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Epstein adds McCarthy experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning that led to his diagnosis. He is expected to be released from the hospital later today and anticipated coaching in Sunday’s game.

McCarthy, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following their disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 39-23 in four years with the Cowboys, with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.