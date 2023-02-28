Cowboys Interested In Exploring Extensions For CeeDee Lamb & Trevon Diggs

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told reporters on Tuesday at the Combine that they’re interested in exploring extensions with WR CeeDee Lamb and CB Trevon Diggs this offseason.

“You’re always looking at something like that. …Obviously, they’re in our plans long term,” Jones said, per Michael Gehlken.

Diggs is entering the final year of his rookie contract while the Cowboys have a fifth-year option to pick up on Lamb.

The receiver market has really taken off in recent years with Tyreek Hill making a league-high $30 million per year.

Diggs is a trickier situation, given that he could be a free agent next year. Dallas could always franchise him if an extension is too difficult to get sorted out.

Lamb, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Cowboys to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recoded 59 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 14 pass defenses.