Cowboys Interviewing Chris Banjo For ST Coordinator

Per Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are interviewing Broncos assistant ST coordinator Chris Banjo for their vacant special teams coordinator position.

Banjo, 34, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with Jacksonville before he was cut and later signed by the Packers.

Banjo returned to the Packers on an exclusive rights deal back in 2016 before signing a three-year extension worth up to $9 million with New Orleans.

Unfortunately, the Saints released him in 2019 and Banjo later caught on with the Cardinals. Banjo was ultimately released by the Cardinals.

The Broncos hired Banjo as their special teams assistant in 2023.

In 2022, Banjo appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded nine tackles, a fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown.