Cowboys Interviewing Panthers RB Coach Jeff Nixon For OC Job Wednesday

Joe Person reports that the Cowboys will interview Panthers RB coach Jeff Nixon for their offensive coordinator job on Wednesday.

Nixon, 48, started his NFL coaching career as an offensive/special teams assistant with the Eagles back in 2007.

From there, Nixon moved on to RB coach with the Dolphins in 2011 and later joined the 49ers as their TE coach in 2016.

After a two-year stint at Baylor, Nixon returned to the NFL with the Panthers as their RB coach and was later promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2021 and assistant head coach in 2022.

