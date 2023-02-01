Cowboys Interviewing Thomas Brown For OC Job

According to Nick Eatman, the Cowboys are planning to interview Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Brown has already interviewed with several teams including the Texans, Commanders, Dolphins, and Vikings.

Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

We will have more on the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.