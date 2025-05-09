Cowboys Looked Into Acquiring Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Before Landing George Pickens

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys looked into acquiring Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, but ultimately landed a deal for George Pickens after talks with Baltimore “didn’t go far.”

Dallas had an obvious need at receiver following the 2025 NFL Draft and picked up Pickens in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and 2027 5th-round pick.

Bateman, 25, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a three-year deal through 2026.

In 2024, Bateman appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 45 receptions for 756 yards (16.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.