Cowboys Make Five Roster Moves

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are adding RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster and are also calling up RB Qadree Ollison and OL Dakoda Shepley from the practice squad.

The team is also placing LB Devin Harper on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons.

He re-signed with Atlanta earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts before signing with the Cowboys practice squad.

In 2021, Ollison appeared in eight games for the Falcons and rushed 21 times for 105 yards (5 YPC) and one touchdown.