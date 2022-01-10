Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys officially activated DB Anthony Brown, P Hunter Niswander and practice squad DB Darian Thompson from the COVID-19 list on Monday and placed QB Will Grier on injured reserve.

Brown, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and re-signed him to a three-year contract back in 2020.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 71 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble and 17 pass deflections.