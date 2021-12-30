Cowboys Make Three Moves, Including Activating CB Jourdan Lewis

The Dallas Cowboys announced three roster moves on Thursday, including activating CB Jourdan Lewis from the COVID-19 reserve list and placing CB Kyron Brown and S Tyler Coyle on the list in a corresponding move.

The @dallascowboys activated CB Jourdan Lewis from Reserve/COVID-19 on Thursday. The club also placed CB Kyron Brown and S Tyler Coyle on Practice Squad/COVID-19. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 30, 2021

Lewis, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,250,000 this season.

In 2021, Lewis has appeared in 14 games and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 11 pass defenses.