Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have placed TE John Stephens on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Cowboys have signed CB Amani Oruwariye to the 53-man roster and elevated RB Dalvin Cook from the practice squad for Week 8.

Oruwariye, 28, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

Oruwariye finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. New York later released him.

He caught on with the Jaguars for the 2023 season on a one-year deal and signed on with Dallas ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Oruwariye has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and made two starts, recording 12 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.