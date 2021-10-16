Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract.

Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T Brandon Knight, who is expected to join the practice squad if he clears waivers. This likely means that veteran LT Tyron Smith could start in Week 6.

Sprinkle, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Washington.

Sprinkle had been testing the free-agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in April. He then re-signed to the practice squad after being waived in August.

In 2021, Sprinkle has appeared in five games for the Cowboys but is yet to record any statistics.