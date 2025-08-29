Cowboys Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed DB Zion Childress to their practice squad and released DB Kemon Hall in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

LB Justin Barron WR Jalen Brooks DT Earnest Brown G Saahdiq Charles T Geron Christian S Alijah Clark WR Jalen Cropper RB Malik Davis TE Rivaldo Fairweather TE Princeton Fant QB Will Grier WR Traeshon Holden LB Buddy Johnson CB Robert Rochell DE Isaiah Land DE Adedayo Odeleye DB Zion Childress

Childress, 23, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Texas State and Kentucky, Childress appeared in 62 games and recorded 283 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, 17 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.